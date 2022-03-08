Pete Davidson Feels 'sorry' For Kanye West After Latter Dissed Him In 'Eazy' Music Video

Just a day after Kanye West defended the 'art' of his music video Eazy, the Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson said he feels 'sorry' for the rapper, as reported by the US Weekly. In the recent past, Kanye West faced tremendous flak for his latest music video which saw him buring and kidnapping a caricature of Pete Davidson. Reacting to the same, the US outlet reported that the SNL star finds the rapper's pranks 'hilarious'.

Pete Davidson feels 'sorry' for Kanye West

A source close to Pete Davidson revealed to the US Weekly, that the comedian is trying to 'downplay' the impact of the music video. Reportedly, Davidson feels sorry for the rapper, however, he still wishes that everyone should leave him alone. The source asserted that no one's believing that Pete has a funny reaction to Eazy.

“Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him. He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone," reported the portal. This comes just a day after West took to social media to defend his recently released music video.

In his latest post, Kanye West clapped at those who had been targetting him stating that 'art' provides freedom of speech to its owner. He further clarified that his creation is not any proxy for causing harm to anyone. The rapper concluded his thoughts by stating that anyone who's been suggesting him otherwise comes with a malicious intention.

He wrote, "Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended". Take a look at Kanye West's post below:

Previously, Kim Kardashian who is currently dating Pete Davidson, also took to social media to address Kanye's online attacks. Calling it 'hurtful', the beauty mogul stated how the rapper is trying to manipulate the ongoing situation to portray her family in a negative light. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce after staying married for 7 years.

Image: AP