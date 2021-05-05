Peter Tork's Net Worth And Other Details About The Monkees' Bassist

Peter Tork was a musician, actor, widely known as the bass guitarist and keyboardist of the popular American rock and pop band, The Monkees. Peter got his first breakthrough when he was cast as a band member in the sitcom named The Monkees in 1966. Since then, Peter has also released his solo album and worked with various musicians. Read about Peter Tork's net worth and other details below.

Peter Tork's net worth

Peter Tork began his career as an actor in 1966. In the first year of the sitcom The Monkees, Peter Tork's salary was $450 as per jacksonville.com. Peter Tork's income was not limited to music as he also tried his hand on different careers. As per a report by People, Peter gave away a lot of his money from the show to his friends as a favour. When he never got his money back, Peter pursued a career as a teacher.

He taught Math, English, drama, rock band class, and eastern philosophy at a private school named Pacific Hill. However, he later returned to making music. He also released his solo album Stranger Things Have Happened in 1994. In 2009, Peter was diagnosed with rare cancer. Peter Tork's age was 77 when he died in February 2019 due to cancer. As per Showbiz CheatSheet, Peter was very generous with his money. However, his net worth was $4 million at the time he died.

The Monkees

The dawn of Monkees took place in 1966 with the sitcom The Monkees. It cast Michael Nesmith, Peter Tork, Davy Jones, and Micky Dolenz. The sitcom ran from 1966 to 1968 but got cancelled in 1968. However, the band continued to record their music till 1971. 2021 marks 55 years of The Monkees. As Peter and Davy died in 2019 and 2012 respectively, Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz announced The Monkees' farewell tour (2021) to celebrate its 55 years anniversary. Michael and Micky will embark on this farewell tour in September 2021.

