Pharrel Williams' Quiz: Can You Match The Lyrics With The Legendary Musician's Song?

Pharrell Williams has given the world pieces of work such as Gust Of Wind, It's On Again and Fun Fun Fun, amongst others. In addition to the same, he has won the hat of a fashion designer as well as an entrepreneur during the course of his nearly three-decades-long career. If you think that you know Pharrel Williams' songs to the last word, one can take Pharrel Williams' quiz below, which one has to match the lyric to the correct Pharrel Williams' song, and find out where do they stand when it comes to their knowledge of Pharrel Williams' songs.
a) Water
b) Otter
c) Daughter
d) Brick and Mortar
a) Bun Bun Bun
b) Fun Fun Fun
c) I am Done, Done, Done
d) None of the above
a) Number Zero
b) Ain't Pretty
c) Busy
d) Number One
a) Peter Pan
b) THOT
c) Entrepreneur
d) None Of The Above
a) Wine And Dine
b) Tutti Frooti
c) Move My Body
d) Sangria Wine
a) Record Of The Year
b) Cheers
c) Can I Have It Like That
d) None Of The Above
a) Dysentry
b) Mystery
c) History
d) I See a Victory
a) Runnin'
b) Jumpin'
c) Rockin' And Rollin'
d) None of the above
a) Yellow light
b) Red Light
c) In The End Of The Tunnel, There Is No Light
d) I Feel Heavy, yet So Light
a) The First Thing
b) Fantasy
c) Just Like Me
d) Come Get It Bae
a) Know Who You Are
b) Crazy Boss
c) Depend On You
d) Crazy Boss
a) Fightin'
b) Cryin'
c) Of Course
d) Just A Cloud Away
a) Fear
b) Here
c) Road Gear
d) None Of The Above
a) Romantics
b) Hit Me Where It Hurts
c) Cleopatra
d) Marilyn Monroe
a) Shave
b) Crave
c) Grave
d) Enslave
