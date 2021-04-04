Pharrel Williams' Quiz: Can You Match The Lyrics With The Legendary Musician's Song?

Pharrell Williams has given the world pieces of work such as Gust Of Wind, It's On Again and Fun Fun Fun, amongst others. In addition to the same, he has won the hat of a fashion designer as well as an entrepreneur during the course of his nearly three-decades-long career. If you think that you know Pharrel Williams' songs to the last word, one can take Pharrel Williams' quiz below, which one has to match the lyric to the correct Pharrel Williams' song, and find out where do they stand when it comes to their knowledge of Pharrel Williams' songs.

Pharrel Williams' quiz:

1) "I'll wear your heart on my sleeve so everybody here knows"

a) Water

b) Otter

c) Daughter

d) Brick and Mortar

2) "Let's do everything till the summer's done"

a) Bun Bun Bun

b) Fun Fun Fun

c) I am Done, Done, Done

d) None of the above

3) "I know this part ain't pretty (come on come on)

But you know I been busy (yeah)"

a) Number Zero

b) Ain't Pretty

c) Busy

d) Number One

4) "Robbin' Peter just to pay Paul"

a) Peter Pan

b) THOT

c) Entrepreneur

d) None Of The Above

5) "Move my body like it is a pot

Tutti Frutti, is all that I got"

a) Wine And Dine

b) Tutti Frooti

c) Move My Body

d) Sangria Wine

6) "S*it pop ya bottles toast to screen cheers!

Getcha 2-step cuz it's the record of the year"

a) Record Of The Year

b) Cheers

c) Can I Have It Like That

d) None Of The Above

7) "They'll be signs on top of signs

Just so you know the history"

a) Dysentry

b) Mystery

c) History

d) I See a Victory

8) "I was studyin' while you was playing the dozens (dozens)

Don't act like you was there when you wasn't"

a) Runnin'

b) Jumpin'

c) Rockin' And Rollin'

d) None of the above

9) "Everyone's overdosing the blue light use

United States of anxiety continues"

a) Yellow light

b) Red Light

c) In The End Of The Tunnel, There Is No Light

d) I Feel Heavy, yet So Light

10) "None of them boys know the first thing about your fantasy

And if they tried, they can not do it just like me"

a) The First Thing

b) Fantasy

c) Just Like Me

d) Come Get It Bae

11) "Bad day, at work, crazy boss, crazy or worse

Finger, pointin', but they, they depend on you"

a) Know Who You Are

b) Crazy Boss

c) Depend On You

d) Crazy Boss

12) "We all, of course, been there before

Been there cryin, fightin"

a) Fightin'

b) Cryin'

c) Of Course

d) Just A Cloud Away

13) "But since my friends are here, I just came to kick it

But really I would rather be at home all by myself not in this room"

a) Fear

b) Here

c) Road Gear

d) None Of The Above

14) "What can we do? We're helpless romantics

We can not help who we're attracted to"

a) Romantics

b) Hit Me Where It Hurts

c) Cleopatra

d) Marilyn Monroe

15) "I'm fallin' over (you got me cravin')

Rockin' back and forth (you got me holdin' my hand)"

a) Shave

b) Crave

c) Grave

d) Enslave

Answers: 1-a, 2-b, 3-d, 4-c, 5-d, 6-c, 7-d, 8-a, 9-a, 10-d, 11-a, 12-d, 13-b, 14-d, 15-b