Phil Collins And Other 'Genesis' Band Members Set To Reunite After 14 Years

Genesis band is considered as one of the most prominent music groups that had a successful run that had begun way back in the late ’60s. While the band has brought a number of popular musicians on board, Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have been some of the major members of the group and have been associated with a band for many years. After a long gap in music, the trio is set to reunite for a new tour and make a comeback after 14 years.

Phil Collins and Genesis band to reunite for a new tour

The rumours regarding their comeback had significantly grown in the last few weeks and many of the loyal fans of Genesis had been waiting for long to hear news about their reunion. The band has recently made a confirmation that they will be back with their new tour, which will be their very first in 14 years. The band were originally supposed to make their comeback last year, which was delayed due to the outbreak of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Genesis confirm their highly anticipated return to North America for the first time in 14 years. The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will have @tonybanksmusic @PhilCollinsFeed & Mike Rutherford playing major cities across the U.S. & Canada this November & December.https://t.co/GbrCBa28hP pic.twitter.com/92wP6mg3ld — Genesis (@genesis_band) April 29, 2021

The band revealed in their tweet that they would be touring the United States as well as Canada. This news has come as a major surprise to many of its fans on social media, who have been sending all kinds of excited reactions after learning about their new tour. They expressed their excitement about finally getting to see Genesis in action after a long time. Many of them were seen asking about the venues where they will be touring. Some of them even asked the band to tour various parts of Europe. Similarly, a number of netizens from different parts of the world also made requests to tour their respective countries as well.

While the news in itself would be a major update for the band’s fans all over the world, there has been no word yet on whether any dates have been finalised for this tour. The rock band had emerged out of England many years back and have toured in cities all across the world in the past. Further details about the Genesis tour 2021 are now awaited.