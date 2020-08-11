Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight' Bags No. 3 Spot On ITunes After A Viral YouTube Video

Legendary singer Phil Collins is back to rule the charts with In The Air Tonight. The British singer’s song is back on music charts once again after two teens reacted to their song on their YouTube channel. Their twins’ reaction to this song has gone viral and since then In The Air Tonight is back on many people’s playlist.

Phil Collins is a multi-hyphenated British singer and music producer. In his decades of career, Collins has delivered several hits whether it is by providing his powerful vocals or showing off his drumming skills. But years after Phil Collins released his single In The Air Tonight, the song is back on music charts and was at No.3 on iTunes Top songs. All thanks to a viral reaction video.

It all started when YouTubers Fred and Tim Williams chose to react to this Phil Collins song on their YouTube channel Twinsthenewtrend. The YouTubers who usually react to rap music took a detour and started reacting to many classic songs. During this series, they stumbled across Phil Collins’ song In The Air Tonight.

In this viral video, the two brothers can be seen bopping their heads to the song. At one point, they completely were blown away by Phil Collins’ famous drumming sequence in the song. Take a look at their viral reaction video here.

These two are the best. You can follow them (Twins the New Trend) on YouTube. https://t.co/4erD09XC26 — Wendy Katten (@wjk1971) August 7, 2020

In a recent interview with CNN, Tim and Fred Williams discussed their overnight success. Fred said that since they are black, many people do not expect them to be interested in classics. He also added their age factor is a major contributor to this perception and it rare to see people step out of their comfort zone and react to the music they are not aware of said, Tim Williams.

But this is not the first time Phil Collins song saw a mainstream revival after years of its release. Back in 2009, the song was used in the comedy film The Hangover when Legendary boxer Mike Tyson enjoyed to the song’s beats. In The Air Tonight was also featured in the first episode of Miami Vice back in 1984.

