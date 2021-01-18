Phil Spector, Revolutionary Music Producer & Murderer, Dies At The Age Of 81

Revolutionary music producer Phil Spector who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method has died at the age of 81. According to the reports by AP, California state prison officials said that he died of natural causes at a hospital. The man was convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in the year 2003. After a trial, he was sentenced to 19 years to life.

Read: 'He Is Not Dil Raju, But Kill Raju': 'Krack' Movie Distributor Srinu Slams V Producer

Phil Spector dies

The actress was found dead in the foyer of Spector’s mansion. The mansion was located in the hills overlooking Alhambra. Decades before the incident, Spector had been hailed as a visionary for channeling Wagnerian ambition into the three-minute song. Tom Wolfe declared him as the “first tycoon of teen”. Bruce Springsteen and Brian Wilson replicated his grandiose recording technique. Also, John Lennon called him “the greatest record producer ever”.

(In this March 19, 2007 file photo, music producer Phil Spector and his attorney, Roger Rosen, right, leave Los Angeles Superior Court for a break during the start of jury selection in Spectors' murder trial. Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method and who was later convicted of murder, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at age 81. Image Credits: AP)

(Record producer Phil Spector is seen in this 1989 file photo. Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his “Wall of Sound” method and who was later convicted of murder, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at age 81. Image Credits: AP)

Read: Rapper Dr Dre Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

In 1969, Spector was called in to salvage the Beatles’ “Let It Be” album. Lennon praised Spector’s work. A documentary was also made in the year 1971 “Imagine” album and it showed the ex-Beatle clearly in charge. Spector also worked on George Harrison’s post-Beatles triple album, “All Things Must Pass”, co-produced Lennon’s “Imagine” and “Some Time in New York City”. He also made a film role, a cameo as a drug dealer in “Easy Rider”.

Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's' Producer Celebrates 3300 Episodes, Shares Instagram Story

Also Read: 'KGF' Star Yash To Soon Make His Debut As A Producer After 'KGF: Chapter 2' Release?

(Image Credits: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.