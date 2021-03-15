Phoebe Bridgers Reveals Her Grandpa's Hilarious Reaction To Her 2021 Grammy Nominations

Phoebe Bridgers’ grandfather had the most hilarious reaction to her Grammy nominations. The Punisher hit maker recently sat down for an interview with E! and spoke about how her family reacted to her nominations. Furthermore, Bridgers also spoke about what inspired her latest album, Punisher.

Phoebe Bridgers’ grandfather hilarious reaction to her 2021 Grammys’ nomination

Phoebe Bridgers created waves with her latest album, Punisher. She bagged four nominations at the 2021 Grammys. In a recent interview with the media portal, Bridgers revealed how her family reacted to her latest album being nominated for the prestigious award. Phoebe Bridgers revealed that her grandpa finally believed that she has a “real job”.

Apart from Phoebe Bridgers, her mother was also quite excited for her 2021 Grammys nominations. In the interview, Phoebe revealed that she woke up from deep slumber due to her mother’s “trillion texts” and due to these texts, the singer found out about her nominations at this year’s Grammys. Phoebe Bridgers was nominated for the Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock song for Kyoto, and Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher.

What inspired Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher album?

During this interview, the I Know The End singer revealed what the inspiration behind her Grammy-nominated album, Punisher, was. Phoebe Bridgers said that in some way her family was one of the inspirations behind it. She explained that Punisher is kind of an “isolated-sounding record”. Phoebe Bridgers further revealed that she wrote parts of the album while on tour and focused on how “overwhelming” her life was becoming. This feeling led her to feel separated from her family and wanting to go back home. Thus, fueling the isolated feel of the album.

Now that Phoebe Bridgers has cemented her place in the industry, during the interview she also gave a key piece of advice for musicians who are trying to work their way in the music scene. Looking back at her journey, Phoebe said she would have chosen to be comfortable and not keep wondering how others perceived her. She would have advised her younger self to “be cool, be nice, and take everybody seriously”. But most importantly, she added one should not compromise themselves for somebody else’s comfort.