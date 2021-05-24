Pink & Daughter's Performance At Billboard Music Awards 2021 Leaves Netizens 'speechless'

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 were held on May 23, 2021. Many breathtaking performances by various artists filled the stage of the Billboard Music Awards 2021. Pink, among many others, stunned the audience with a powerful performance at the BBMAs 2021 on Sunday night. The singer performed a medley of some of her greatest hits on stage before accepting the icon award during the Award show.

During her performance, Pink began the song with her 9-year-old daughter, Willow Hart, on a trapeze as "Cover Me in Sunshine" played in the background. Following the emotional opener, Pink and her band performed hits such as "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Give Me a Reason," and others. This concert marked Pink’s first performance on the BBMAs stage since Just Like Fire in 2016. Take a glimpse of the performance of Pink at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

what an unforgettable moment between mother and daughter 💞 #BBMAs @Pink pic.twitter.com/zeiWCXrVia — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

Netizens react

As soon as the performance made its way online, fans could not stop themselves from going all gaga over it. Some of the users were left in awe after watching the mother-daughter’s performance, while some commented on how their performance stole their hearts. One of the users wrote, “Look at that smile. I seriously can’t get over this performance. My jaw hit the floor and then I was in tears lol. Such a Beautiful mother-daughter moment. #Pink #Willow”. Another user wrote, “Most beautiful thing artistically on any award show. @Pink and her fearless daughter Willow have all hearts as lumps in throats tonight. I’ll never forget this one”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Look at that smile. I seriously can’t get over this performance. My jaw hit the floor and then I was in tears lol. Such a Beautiful mother daughter moment. #Pink #Willow pic.twitter.com/Px8I5c1JAf — Drea V (@007Drea) May 24, 2021

THAT WAS AMAZING ! I HAD GOOSEBUMPS 😍🤩🤩👏👏👏 — Bless (@EstherKpatta) May 24, 2021

Pink definitely passed her talent down to her daughter like look at little baby go! flying around like a pro. pic.twitter.com/o74atjSDfX — olivia⁷🌹🦋♡black lives matter♡ (@LIVtheVIRGO) May 24, 2021

Pink having that beautiful moment with her daughter Willow on stage has wrecked me physically and emotionally. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/OjbON5zIEC — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) May 24, 2021

Pink and her daughter Willow Sage, 9, steal the show as they SOAR during acrobatic performance of duet at 2021 Billboard Music Awards... before singer accepts Icon Award



her and Willow singing Cover Me In Sunshine amassed 11,000 downloads and 2 million U.S. streams in the week pic.twitter.com/6jlgnd04Gz — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 24, 2021

Pink has also been officially recognized as an ICON! On Sunday, the singer accepted the coveted ICON Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. She is also reportedly one of only nine artists to be honoured in this way. The ICON Award honours artists who have excelled on the Billboard charts and left a lasting impression on the music industry. While accepting her award from Jon Bon Jovi, Pink made fun of her childhood crush before finding out that he was married. She said she is glad that he found lasting love but he broke her heart, she said. Celine Dion, Garth Brooks, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Neil Diamond, Prince, Janet Jackson, and Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder are among the previous honorees who received the Icon award.

Image: Pink Instagram

