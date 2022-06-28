Pink Asks Fans Supporting Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade To 'never Listen' To Her Songs

American singer-songwriter Pink has released a strong message for her fans who are in support of the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a significant curtailment of women's rights, the court on Friday overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which gave women in America the liberty to have an abortion before the foetus is viable outside the womb (before 24-28 weeks).

The new decision now makes it a matter for each individual state in the US to decide whether to restrict or ban abortions in accordance with the ruling state government’s policies. Meanwhile, many celebrities in Hollywood expressed outrage on social media and now Pink has asked her fans who support the court's decision to 'never listen' to her songs.

'Never listen to my music': Pink tells fans supporting Roe ruling

Taking to her Twitter handle on Saturday, Pink wrote, "Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F*****G LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F**K RIGHT OFF. We good? ( sic)"

Several users disagreed with Pink's thoughts after which the singer, 42, explained the intensity of her thoughts as she made another tweet reading, "I think all of our nerves are collectively fried from so many years of racism, misogyny, homophobia, etc. +pandemics, mass shootings, wars and the total lunacy, hypocrisy, ignorance of the GOP-it's all a bit much," she wrote. "But we will stick together. Good will prevail over evil".

In a follow-up tweet, she mentioned, "And to all of you sad, old white men asking me if I still make music. I realize you're out of touch- so ask your kids…. Oh wait- you can't. They hate you." "Today I am a woman that you feel the need to belittle for your cause. Does this make you feel powerful? “Man in suit belittles woman because he’s afraid of her power.” Original", she noted.

Olivia Rodrigo calls out SC justices who voted to strike down the 1973 ruling

Many big faces are condemning the overturning of Roe v. Wade and recently, Olivia Rodrigo called out the Supreme Court Justices who voted to strike down the 1973 ruling. As per a report in The Guardian, during her performance at UK's Glastonbury Festival, Olivia told the crowd that she was 'devastated and terrified' about the state of affairs, adding that so many females 'are going to die' because of the ruling.