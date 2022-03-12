As Russia's military offensive in Ukraine continues for the third week, American rock band Pink Floyd and band member David Gilmour have voiced strong support for Ukrainian citizens. To protest against Russia's military attack, the band on Friday, March 11, announced that they are suspending their music catalogues from all streaming platforms in Belarus and Russia. While doing so, the band announced that David Gilmour's solo recordings, too, will be removed from all digital music platforms in the two countries.

The legendary rock band, in their official statement, asserted that they strongly condemn Russia's move of launching a full-fledged military attack on Ukraine. Pink Floyd added that all their works from 1987 onwards will be henceforth suspended in Russia and Belarus.

They wrote, "To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour's solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today."

The music that has been removed from Russia and Belarus' streaming platforms includes the bands' studio albums The Division Bell, The Endless River, and A Momentary Lapse of Reason. Along with this, David Gilmour's entire solo discography will also be discarded.

'Putin must go': David Gilmour

This announcement of Pink Floyd comes just days after David Gilmour tweeted in support of Ukraine. In his emotional note, Gilmour urged Russian soldiers to stop the massacre which is resulting in the death of their own brothers. Gilmour revealed that his daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and that his granddaughter wants to pay a visit to Ukraine. While concluding his note, Gilmour opined that 'Putin mus go'.

He wrote, "Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my granddaughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go".

This comes just weeks after Imagine Dragons cancelled all their shows in Russia to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. On February 25, Imagine Dragons shared the flag of Ukraine on their official Instagram handle. While doing so, the band announced that they have cancelled all their Russian shows until further notice. A statement released by the band read, "In light of recent events, we're sad to announce our Russia and Ukraine shows are cancelled until further notice. Our thoughts are with Ukraine and all others suffering from this needless war."

