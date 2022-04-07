Pink Floyd To Release First Project Since 1994 In Support Of Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Famous band Pink Floyd took to social media to share some exciting news with fans as they announced they would release a new single for the first time since 1994. This will be in order to lend a helping hand to Ukraine, which is currently in the midst of war after the Russian invasion. All the proceeds from the single will go to Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief and the group urged fans and followers to download and listen to their new track titled Hey Hey Rise Up.

Pink Floyd new single to support Ukraine

The new single will see David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney showcasing their skills. The group will also be joined by Andriy Khlyvnyuk, who will croon the number and is part of the Ukrainian band Boombox. The vocal by Khlyvnyuk is taken from an Instagram video he posted a few weeks ago singing the protest song The Red Viburnum In The Meadow. The band revealed that the title of the track some from the last line of the song that goes, "Hey hey, rise up and rejoice".

In the caption of the post, the band also explained the meaning behind the cover art of the track. The cover showcases the national flower of Ukraine, a Sunflower and was created by Cuban artist, Yosan Leon. Bandmate David Gilmour's daughter-in-law and grandchildren are from Ukraine and opened up about the ongoing invasion by Russia. He spoke about the 'frustration' that this situation has brought on and said, “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers”.

He hoped that the new track would be loved and supported by many. He also mentioned that through this track, the band hopes to 'raise funds and morale' and prove that the world believes that the Russian invasion of the country is 'totally wrong'. He continued, "I hope it will receive wide support and publicity. We want to raise funds and morale. We want to show our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become."