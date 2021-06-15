Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Turns Down Facebook CEO Zuckerberg's Offer To Use Band's Songs

Pink Floyd musician and founder member, Roger Waters recently appeared at an event to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been jailed. At the event, he spoke about his encounter with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Waters explained that Zuckerberg wanted to use the band's 1979 song Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) for Instagram's promotional video.

“¡Vete a la chingada!”: @rogerwaters a Mark Zuckerberg. El músico contó que le ofrecieron “una gran cantidad de dinero” por permitir el uso de Another brick in the wall II para promover Instagram. Lo narró en un acto por la libertad de Julian Assange (@Wikileaks)#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/gEVqaor8Eo — La Jornada (@lajornadaonline) June 12, 2021

"You have no idea what it is—nobody does—because it arrived on the internet to me this morning. It's a request for the rights to use my song, 'Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),' in the making of a film to promote Instagram. So it's a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me... with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money and the answer is, 'f*** you! No f***ing way!", Waters said.

Waters explained that he declined the offer because he believed that Zuckerberg wanted to control everything. "it's the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. So those of us who do have any power, and I do have a little bit... in terms of control of the publishing of my songs I do... Anyway... So I will not be a party to this bull****, Zuckerberg", Waters said.

Waters did not want the social media sites to grow more. He added that it was important in the story of Julian Assange and that Facebook and Instagram would prevent Assange's story from getting out. "They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public…"

He further went on to call Zuckerberg an idiot and that he became powerful for the wrong reasons. "You think, how did this little pr***, who started off going, 'She's pretty, we'll give her a 4 out of 5, she's ugly, we'll give her a 1.' How the f*** did he get any power in anything? And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world", he said.

