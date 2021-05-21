Pink Reveals That Being A Mother Was Never On Her 'to-do List', Says It 'surprised' Her

Sensational American singer Pink's highly-anticipated documentary, titled Pink: All I Know So Far, premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, i.e. May 21, 2021. Ahead of the documentary's release on the streaming giant, the three-time Grammy Award-winning songstress spoke to TODAY about being "surprised" as to how much she embraced motherhood even though becoming a mother was not something that was on the top of her mind. During her conversation with Carson Daly, Pink opened up about touring with her kids and revealed how she managed to do the "impossible".

Pink says her daughter Willow and son Jameson's "normal is different"

In Pink's latest interview with Carson for the media portal, the Walk Me Home hitmaker revealed that motherhood was not in the plan for her as she "didn't really want to be a mom". However, she also set the record straight saying it wasn't like she never wanted to become a mother but it was one of the things that were not on her "to-do list'. She also explained how her mindset changed after she gave birth to her first bundle of joy, Willow Sage, whom she shares with her husband Carey Hart.

Elaborating further on the same, she expressed that having Willow felt like watching one's heart go walking outside of their body. Along with her 9-year-old daughter, Pink's husband and she also share a four-year-old son, Jameson. During the interview, she also spoke about her life as a rock star mom and spilled the beans on other rock star moms calling her to "get the recipe" on how she manages to tour with her kids.

Take a look:

Carson Daly catches up with @Pink about how she juggles the pressures of fame and motherhood, the new documentary pulling back the curtain on her life, and more. pic.twitter.com/cuhsEfJLlD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 20, 2021

Previously, in an interview with PEOPLE, Pink also boasted about doing the impossible by shedding light on how she manages to juggle between touring and parenting. The 41-year-old pop artist also mentioned how her kids' "normal is different". She said they go on tours and have a ball pit in her dressing room. Pink revealed that her son Jameson aspires to become an astronaut.

On the other hand, her daughter does gymnastics, reads Harry Potter, and is convinced that she will be going to Hogwarts at 11, said the American singer. She also expressed not having the heart to tell Willow that she's not. Furthermore, she opened up about parenting and said, "even the hard days are a blessing".

Check out the trailer of 'Pink: All I Know So Far' below:

IMAGE: PINK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.