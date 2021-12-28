Pink Shares Adorable Post For Her 'beautiful Boy' Jameson On His 5th Birthday; See Pics

American singer-songwriter Pink shared a heartwarming post on the occasion of her son Jameson's fifth birthday recently. The True Love songstress, who also has a 10-year-old daughter Willow, uploaded Jameson's glimpses as an infant, calling him her 'beautiful boy'. She shared candid pictures of the mother-son duo spending quality time together, stills from his last birthday celebrations as well as of his birthday cake that read, 'Happy birthday Jamo!'

Pink's husband Carey Hart also commemorated the occasion by sharing myriad glimpses of the birthday boy and mentioned, "Happy 5th birthday to my lil man, Jamo".

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Just Give Me A Reason singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shared the t\hrowbacks stills and wrote, "Happy Birthday Beautiful Boy. We love you." Take a look.

Hart also shared shots of the little one singing away with a guitar in his hand, looking like a little gentleman in a well-fitted suit among other things. For the caption, he wrote, "Happy 5th birthday to my lil man, Jamo!!!! I never thought that it would be possible to love a second child as much as my first, willow. But it is. There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not thankful for him and his sister. My life is my kids, and I’m just so lucky to have them!!! Mama @pink, you made and raised a couple of amazing kids!! Happy 5th, bud. Here is to many more adventures, laughs, and hell-raising!!!!! Love you buddy."

In an earlier conversation with People, Pink spoke about bringing along her family on the Beautiful Trauma World Tour that spanned from 2018 to 2019. She quipped that she successfully managed to do the 'impossible' task of touring with kids, and went on penning down a playbook for other moms on how to tour with their children.

She further mentioned that Jameson aspires to be an astronaut, while her daughter Willow does gymnastics and intends to visit the famous Harry Potter's Hogwarts castle when she turns 11. She also opened up about trying to give her children a normal upbringing.

Image:INSTAGRAM/ @PINK