Pink Shares Message About Body Positivity Through Her 'thunder Thighs'; See Post

Pink’s latest Instagram post is all about empowering her fans and body positivity. In this post, the What About Us singer is riding the waves on a surfboard and also talking about her “thunder things”. This post is gaining immense response online and is being loved by her fans.

Pink promotes body positivity through her “thunder thighs”

American singer Pink has always been vocal about spreading body positivity and giving strong responses to body-shamers. In her latest Instagram post, the What About Us singer is once again talking about body positivity while surfing. In this post, Pink is riding the waves and thanking God for giving her “thunder thighs”.

She also added that she was given these “thunder thighs” since God knew that she would use them. Along with this caption, Pink also added some quirky hashtags - #thrwoingbuckets #strongismygoal #joyful #wakesurfgirl #somebodysponsormealready. Take a look at Pink’s Instagram post here.

Back in January, Pink had penned a note herself where she talked about getting older and accepting the changes that our bodies go through. She wrote, “Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see the lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger. But your nose looks like your kids and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah, you idiot, you smoked”.

Pink also talked about how every once in a while she considers plastic surgery. She wrote, “Every once in a while you consider altering your face and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling…and their face doesn’t move. I cannot get behind it. I just can’t”.

She continued and wrote, “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry”. Take a look at Pink’s empowering tweets here.

Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked. — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t. — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss — P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020

Pink also spoke about body positivity back in 2017 when she accepted an award at MTV Video Music Awards. She dedicated the speech to her daughter Willow Sage who told the rockstar that she considers herself “the ugliest girl I know”. Pink told her daughter that she is beautiful and said that even though she does not grow out her hair and does not prefer changing her body, she is still selling out arenas across the world. This speech turned out to be a fan favourite moment in VMA’s history.

