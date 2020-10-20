Pitbull And Luis Fonsi To Perform At CBS' Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event is an upcoming one-hour celebration of Latinx culture in America. It will be broadcast on October 26 on CBS. Many artists will be performing in the celebration and recently two more artists have been confirmed. Pitbull and Luis Fonsi are all set to perform at the Momento Latino Event special along with Juanes and Kelsea Ballerini.

CBS’ Momento Latino Event

Pitbull, Kelsea Ballerini, Luis Fonsi, Juanes Join CBS ‘Momento Latino Event’ Special https://t.co/o0O8gPnLfE — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2020

According to a report by Variety, Luis Fonsi and Pitbull will be performing with Juanes and Kelsea Ballerini on CBS’ Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event special on October 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Many other artists will also be performing at the celebration.

The Momento Latino Event will be produced and hosted by Eva Longoria. The event will be co-hosted by Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin who will also be performing at the event. Pulitzer Prize winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Lin-Manuel Miranda is the newly confirmed participant in the event. The other participants of the event are Arturo Castro, George Lopez, Rita Moreno, John Leguizamo, Isabela Merced, José Andrés, Freddy Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama and Ana Navarro.

Also Read CBS' New Shows All Set To Premiere From November 2020; Find Out Release Dates

According to CBS, the Momento Latino Event special will celebrate America’s diversity with a focus on Latinx culture, bringing awareness and aid to the Latinx community that has been deeply impacted by and played an essential role in fighting COVID-19. CBS added that through musical performances, docu-shorts, comedy pieces and star-studded performances, the special will explore the Latinx experience as told by Latinx voices.

The Momento Latino Event has been directed by Ron De Moraes while produced by Funny or Die, Momento Latino, Unbelievable Entertainment and Global Philanthropy.

Also Read Emily Estefan Reveals Mother Gloria Estefan's Reaction To Her Coming Out As Gay

Pitbull is a well-known singer, rapper and songwriter. Some of his best pieces as a lead artist include Everybody Gets Up, Dammit Man, Give me Everything, Don’t Stop The Party, Feel This Moment, International Love, Rain Over Me, I Believe That We Will Win, Por Favor, Get It Started and many more.

Luis Fonsi is an American singer who is widely known for his amazing songs. Some of his singles as a lead artist include No Te Cambio Por Ninguna, Abrazar la Vida, Si Tú Quisieras, Estoy Perdido, Sigamos Bailando, Right Where I'm Supposed to Be and a few others.

Also Read Jennifer Hudson Talks About Aretha Franklin Biopic, Says Singer Influenced Her Musically

Also Read Blackpink Singer Jennie's Net Worth Proves She Might Be The Richest Among Her Band Members

Image Source- Pitbull and Luis Fonsi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.