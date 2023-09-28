PM Modi, Amit Shah Remember Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar On Her 94th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary. Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the late Bharat Ratna awardee.

3 things you need to know

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022.

The singer was 92 years old at the time of her passing.

The singer was Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee.

PM Modi says Lata Mangeshkar’s music left an ‘everlasting impact’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mangeshkar's immense contribution to the Indian music industry in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Remembering Lata didi (sister) on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact,” the post read. PM Modi mentioned how the late singer’s music holds a special place in Indian culture. “Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture,” the post concluded.

(A screengrab of Prime Minister's post | Image: Narendra Modi/X)

Amit Shah recalls simplicity and humility of Lata Mangeshkar

Amit Shah also remembered the singing legend on her birth anniversary. The Home Minister shared a message in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter). Shah wrote, “Lata didi dedicated her entire life to enriching the Indian musical tradition by giving it new heights on the world stage. The simplicity and humility with which she remained connected to the roots of Indianness even after reaching the pinnacle of music, is a special example for the countrymen. Tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata didi on her birth anniversary.”

(A screengrab of Home Minister's post | Image: Amit Shah/X)

More about the Nightingale of India

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most celebrated singers, and her contribution to the Indian music industry in a career spanning eight decades gained her titles like 'Queen of Melody', and 'Voice of the Millennium'. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, Bharat Ratna, among many other accolades. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.

(With inputs from IANS)