PM Modi Condoles Death Of Popular Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of noted bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing. Chanchal died at a private hospital on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer's family and fans. "The news of the demise of popular hymn singer Narendra Chanchal ji is extremely sad. He made a mark in the world of singing hymns with his vibrant voice. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning," Modi wrote.

लोकप्रिय भजन गायक नरेंद्र चंचल जी के निधन के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने भजन गायन की दुनिया में अपनी ओजपूर्ण आवाज से विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम् शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021

The religious singer, most popularly known for his bhajans and Hindi film songs sang his first Bollywood song for the Rishi Kapoor starrer Bobby and won the Filmfare Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for the song Beshak Mandir Masjid as well.

The devotional singer who specialized in religious songs and hymns also gave a few hits in Bollywood and won a Filmfare Award for the Best Playback Singer as well. His Hindi film tracks include Main Benaam Ho Gaya, Baki Kuchh Bacha To Mahangayi Maar Gayi with Lata Mangeshkar, Tu Ne Mujhe Bulaya with Mohammad Rafi, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hain Mata Ne Bulaya Hain with Asha Bhosale, and Huye Hain Kuchh Aise Wo Humse Paraye with Kumar Sanu.

Chanchal had released an autobiography called Midnight Singer which narrates his life, struggles, and hardships leading to achievements. The late singer used to visit Katra Vaishno Devi every year on December 29 and performed on the last day of the year. He was made an honorary citizen of the US state of Georgia as well.

(With PTI inputs)

