PM Modi Congratulates Newlyweds Palak Muchhal And Mithoon; Couple Express Gratitude

After dating for a few years, singer Palak Muchhal and music composer Mithoon Sharma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 6 in Mumbai. A few days after their nuptials, they received blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The newlyweds recently shared the letter they received from PM Modi and expressed their gratitude.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the couple penned thank you note to PM Modi. They also shared the letter that read, "As Palak and Mithoon embark upon a voyage of trust and togetherness of a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and best wishes to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding." It continued, "May the two of you enhance love and affection for each other every single day, may you live for a hundred years and spell progress for the family and the clan."

Blessing the couple, PM Modi added, "Being there for each other at all times, helping each other fulfill dreams and aspirations, shouldering responsibilities affectionately, may the bride and the groom be ideal companions in the journey of life. Wedding ceremony is a special occasion for both families, for there cannot be a more fulfilling moment for parents. It marks the beginning of a new phase of life, a moment that unites not just two individuals, but two families for a lifetime."

In concluding the letter, he wrote, "May the relationships evolve into abiding and harmonious ones with the passage of time. Greetings and best wishes to both families for the wedding festivities. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me for the wedding reception. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion. With infinite blessings to Palak and Mithoon."

Palak Muchhal, Mithoon thank PM Modi

Sharing the letter, the couple penned how they are grateful to hear from PM Modi. They wrote, "Respected Modi ji, your blessings in the form of the letter has touched our hearts. We express our gratitude towards you for this respect and love. It is our privilege to get your blessings on the auspicious occasion of our marriage. @narendramodi."

Image: Instagram/@palakmuchhal3/PTI