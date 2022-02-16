Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 15, expressed grief over the demise of Sandhya Mukherjee. PM Modi said that her demise has left the cultural world a "lot poorer" and insisted that her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the future generations.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi offered condolences to her family and loved ones. Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, also called Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, passed away following hospitalisation in the last week of January, PTI reported.

PM Modi extends condolences to Sandhya Mukherjee's family

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "The passing away of Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji leaves us all extremely saddened. Our cultural world is a lot poorer. Her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Sandhya Mukherjee was 90 years old at the time of her death and has left behind a daughter. A senior health official told PTI that Sandhya Mukherjee passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was admitted to the hospital in the last week of January after her health deteriorated. Known for her semi-classical singing, Gitasree Sandhya Mukherjee had worked with some of the most prominent artists of the industry like Naushad, SD Burman and Salil Chaudhary.

গীতশ্রী সন্ধ্যা মুখোপাধ্যায়ের প্রয়াণে আমরা সকলে শোকাহত। আমাদের সাংস্কৃতিক জগতের অপূরণীয় ক্ষতি হল। আগামী প্রজন্মও তাঁর সুরেলা কন্ঠে আবিষ্ট হবে। শোকের এই মুহূর্তে তাঁর পরিবার পরিজন ও গুণমুগ্ধদের সমবেদনা জানাই। ওঁ শান্তি। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Sandhya Mukherjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to Sandhya Mukherjee's family by stating that it is a 'personal loss' for her.

She tweeted, ''Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora."

Mamata Banerjee informed that Mukherjee was conferred with Bangabibhushan and Sangeet Mahasamman. She further insisted that she looked upon the legendary singer as her "elder sister".

Inputs from PTI

Image: ANI/PTI