PM Modi Hails Yogi Govt's Move To Name A 'chowk' In Ayodhya After Late Lata Mangeshkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh hailed the state government's decision to name a 'chowk' after Bharat Ratna the late Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya. This step comes in memory of the iconic singer who passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the age of 92.

According to the news agency ANI, PM Modi also congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for proposing to set up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for Music at Film City.

Lata Mangeshkar 'immortalised Lord Ram's bhajans': PM Modi

On February 11, while speaking at a public rally in Kasganj ahead of the forthcoming phase two polling in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Can you imagine the unity of India! Lata Mangeshkar, the daughter of Goa, a devotee of Lord Ram, she has immortalised Lord Ram's bhajans. Thus, I believe, a chowk in the name of Lata Mangeshkar is essential. Any devotee travelling from this chowk will remember her and her bhajans."

"Also, it is CM Yogi's dream of making a film city. That is why we will also set up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music in the film city. I would congratulate CM Yogi, UP's BJP party and the residents of the state for making such decisions," he added.

#WATCH | A 'chowk' named after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya. I congratulate CM Yogi to set up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at film city: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at public rally in Kasganj ahead of phase-2 polling in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/M22XCcovQ0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022

Maharashtra govt to establish Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Academy

The Nightingale of India passed away on Sunday, February 6, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID-19 for weeks. On Sunday, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier on the same day, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer. The Maharashtra government also announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7, to mourn the loss of the legendary playback singer.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government also announced that a music academy will be built in Mumbai in memory of Lata Didi. According to sources, Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Academy will be built in the Kalina Campus of Mumbai University.

(Image: PTI)