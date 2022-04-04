PM Modi Lauds Indian Musician Ricky Kej For 'remarkable Feat' At Grammys 2022

Indian musician Ricky Kej made his homeland proud after bringing home a Grammy award on Sunday for Divine Tides in the Best New Age Album category, along with Stewart Copeland. This marked the talented artist's second award as he had earlier won a Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category back in 2015. They bagged the trophy by beating notable musicians like Will Ackerman, Wouter Kellerman, Laura Sullivan and many more.

Ricky Kej bagging yet another Grammy honour was applauded by several Indian artists including the likes of Shreya Goshal, Armaan Malik and more who wholeheartedly celebrated the artist's win. Moreover, netizens could not stop praising the 40-year-old artist on social media. Adding to the list, Ricky Kej has now earned felicitation from India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi congratulate Ricky Kej's Grammys 2022 win

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi lauded Kej's 'remarkable feat' at the Grammys. He also extended wishes for the artist's future endeavours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!''.

Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours! https://t.co/scBToyGCjL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2022

His tweet was in response to Ricky Kej announcing his Grammys 2022 win with Stewart Copeland. Extending gratitude to his well-wishers, Kej wrote, ''Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me -@copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you.''

Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides 🙂 Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you. pic.twitter.com/Pe4rkOp0ba — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 4, 2022

Moreover, he also voiced his gratitude towards his fellow musician Stewart Copeland, who won his sixth Grammy on Sunday, by writing, ''So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides :-) Absolutely love this living-legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th :-)@stewart_copeland''

IMAGE: Twitter/@mla_sudhakar/PTI