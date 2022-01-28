PM Modi Launches Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation; 'Must Take Indian Music To World'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke at the launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation on the occasion of the 92nd birth anniversary of the Indian classical vocalist. PM Modi spoke at the online event and remembered the late vocalist Pandit Jasraj. He also urged people to take Indian music to the world and said that people should be setting up startups based on music.

PM Modi remembers Pandit Jasraj on his 92nd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke at the launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation and paid his tribute to the late vocalist. PM Modi said, "I congratulate everyone on the launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation that took place on the auspicious day of Pandit Jasraj's birthday. The great Pandit Jasraj lived for music and music was present in every cell of his body even after his death his legacy will be taken forward."

He further added, "My request to the cultural foundation is that it should focus on two things specifically. We hear about globalisation but its definitions and talk surrounding it is centred around the economy. In today's times of globalisation, it is our responsibility that Indian music makes its mark and has an influence globally."

Speaking at launch of Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation. https://t.co/Bzp5D606iL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2022

The Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation has been founded by Pandit Jasraj's son Shaarang Dev Pandit, and his daughter, Durga Jasraj. The main objective of the fluctuation is to protect, preserve, develop and promote the National Heritage, Art & Culture of India. Pandit Jasraj's career spanned over 75 years resulting in national and international fame, respect, and numerous major awards and accolades. He passed away on August 17, 2020, after he suffered from cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey.

Image: PTI/ANI