PM Modi Mourns Bappi Lahiri's Demise: 'People Across Generations Could Relate To His Work'

Condoling the untimely demise of Bappi Lahiri on Wednesday, PM Modi asserted that his music was all about beautifully expressing diverse emotions. Observing that people across generations could relate to his work, the PM extended his condolences to the family and admirers. It is worth noting that the singer-composer had joined BJP on January 31, 2014, and was fielded from the Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. While Lahiri garnered 287,712 votes, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee won from this seat.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Music legend passes away

Earlier in the day, the Criticare Hospital revealed that Bappi Lahiri passed away at about 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday. In a statement, the hospital revealed that he had been hospitalised for nearly a month before being discharged on February 15. However, his health again deteriorated and he passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

The Criticare Hospital stated, "Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr.Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since last 1 year . He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr.Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions."

Stellar career

Bappi Lahiri was born on November 27, 1952, to parents who were well-known Bengali singers besides the fact that his maternal uncle was legendary singer Kishore Kumar. At the age of three, he began practising music and playing tabla. He was initially trained by his parents who were also in close contact with late singer Lata Mangeshkar. Most importantly, he popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and also sang some of his compositions.

While he became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem, Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. He also gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

Lahiri became famous as the 'Disco King of Bollywood' for introducing the disco culture to India and his songs still top the playlists of many music buffs in the country.