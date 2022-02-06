PM Modi Pays Final Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar At Mumbai's Shivaji Park | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Mumbai to pay his final tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. He was received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

Reaching Dadar's Shivaji Park, PM Modi laid the wreath near the mortal remains of the late singer. After doing a parikrama, PM Modi bid his final goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar, who he would fondly call 'Lata Didi'. Thereafter, PM Modi interacted with the Mangeshkar family and expressed his condolences. He also interacted with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and other leaders from the Maharashtra Government.

A state funeral is being given to the decorated singer in Mumbai with the Maharashtra Government announcing a public holiday on February 7. The Centre has also announced a two-day national mourning after her demise. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that the National Flags across government offices will fly at half-mast for two days.

Lata Mangeshkar no more

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar died at 8:12 am on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis. The news about Lata Didi's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. As millions mourned her demise, tributes for one of the greatest ever singers the world has known came pouring in with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a heartbroken nation in remembering her.

"Lata-ji's demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their innermost emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji's accomplishments will remain incomparable," the President said.

Prime Minister Modi said he was anguished beyond words. "The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he said in a tweet.

The veteran singer has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi.