PM Modi Pays Heart-felt Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar At UP Rally: "Touched Million Hearts"

On the sombre occassion of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's death, PM Modi paid tribute to her on Sunday while addressing virtually BJP workers in Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr in UP. He said that he was one of the few people who had a close relation with her. PM Modi is set to arrive in Mumbai to pay respects to Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park, where her last rites will be performed.

PM Modi pays tribute to Lata Didi at UP virtual rally

"Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," he said.

He added, "She touched the lives of millions of Indian souls. Her voice will stay with us forever. I had to this rally because all of you were waiting for me. It is Lata ji's inspiration that I had to attend this program today".

Targetting Samajwadi party, he said, "Those who are pretending to Krishna bhakts today forgot Mathura, Vrindavan when they were in power. After seeing BJP's work, They are even able to see Lord Krishna in their dreams. People who are asleep can do nothing but dream". His jibe comes amid Akhilesh Yadav's repeated claims of belonging to Lord Krishna's Yadav clan.

Repeating his 'fake Samajwadi quip', he added, "Remember the attitude of these fake "Samajwadis' towards the homes of the poor. In the urban areas of Agra, Mathura and Bulandshahr, less than 8000 houses were built by the previous government. But in the last five years, Yogi ji's government has built about 85000 houses in Agra-Mathura and Bulandshahr and given them to the poor". BJP has cancelled its event to launch UP poll manifesto in the wake of Mangeshkar's death.

UP poll campaign

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army is in alliance with 35 other parties, Owaisi's AIMIM has tied with JAP and BMM to contest on all 403 seats.