Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92 on Sunday morning. Following her demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "anguished beyond words" by the news. Remembering the "the kind and caring Lata Didi", the PM said her demise leaves a void in the heart of the nation.

Paying tribute to the legendary playback singer, PM Modi in a tweet stated,

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Furthermore, PM Modi also shared a series of pictures of him with Lata Mangeshkar and noted

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

As a show of respect for one of the country’s most decorated singers, PM Modi said that his interactions with her will remain unforgettable. “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted. Earlier, he had wished her a speedy recovery while under treatment at hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar's last days

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU ward of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 11, after she contracted the COVID-19 virus. Dr Pratit Samdhani who was treating the 92-year-old singer interacted with the media on Saturday and said, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment." Dr Samdani had been sharing regular updates about the Bharat Ratna-winner's health. Fans and celebrities of the film fraternity had been praying for the Luka Chuppi artist's health since her hospitalisation and many celebrities and ministers visited her at the hospital.

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest playback singers in the country. Fondly called as the 'Queen of Melody', 'Lata Didi', the singer has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

Lata 'Didi' as she is widely known, is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France has also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - all are accomplished singers and musicians.

Image: @narendramodi_Twitter