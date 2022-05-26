PM Modi Pens Emotional Letter To Lata Mangeshkar's Brother, Says He Is 'one Rakhi Poorer'

Popular musical icon Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6, 2022, due to multiple organ dysfunction syndromes after being treated for COVID and pneumonia for 28 days. The singer's demise left her fans and family members in shock and several of them took to social media to mourn her loss. The inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony recently took place on April 24 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes emotional letter to Lata Mangeshkar's brother

After the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony, PM Modi penned down an emotional letter to Lata Mangeshkar's brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar. In the letter, he spoke about the 'warmth and affection' he received at the event, which Hridaynath was unable to attend due to health reasons. PM Modi mentioned that as he stepped up to receive the award, he was 'overcome by a variety of emotions'. It dawned on him that he would now be 'one Rakhi poorer' on the occasion of Raksha Bandha, after the demise of the Nightingale of Bollywood. Addressing the letter to Hridaynath Mangeshkar, PM Modi wrote-

"Namaste! I hope this letter finds you in good health. First and foremost, I would like to once again thank the Mangeshkar family for conferring me with the 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I will never forget the warmth and affection shown to me at the award function in Mumbai last month. It was unfortunate that I could not meet you due to your ill health, but Adinath managed the programme very well. As I rose to receive the award and make my remarks, I was overcome by a variety of emotions. Most of all, I was missing the presence of Lata Didi! It was when I was receiving the award that it fully dawned upon me that this time, I will be one Rakhi poorer during Raksha Bandhan. The realisation hit me that I will no longer be receiving those phone calls enquiring about my health, asking me about my well-being and discussing a variety of subjects with me."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also requested Hridaynath Mangeshkar to donate the money that he received as part of the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, to any charity of his choice. PM Modi wished for the sum of Rs. 1 Lakh to 'bring a positive difference' to the lives of others, just as Lata Didi would have wanted. He continued in the letter-

"The award came with a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh as well, May I request you to donate the proceedings to any charitable institution of your choice? This amount could be used to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, something Lata Didi always wanted to do. I once again express my gratitude to the Mangeshkar family and pay my tributes to Lata Didi."

Hridaynath Mangeshkar then took to social media to share the letter from PM Modi online, and hailed him for his 'gracious & noble gesture'. He also mentioned that he and his trust has decided to donate the cash prize to the PM Cares Fund. He wrote on Twitter, "Such a gracious & noble gesture by our Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, of donating the cash prize component of the 1st ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award to charity! Our Trust has decided to donate it to the PM Cares Fund."

