PM Modi Receives Inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award For 'nation Building' In Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Sunday in Mumbai. The award was conferred on April 24, 2022, to mark the 80th death anniversary of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of Bollywood's father. The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards aim to recognize and honour the extraordinary individuals from the field of music, drama, art, medical and social work.

The inaugural award was instituted this year in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. After inaugurating and laying the foundation of multiple development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi reached Mumbai to attend the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the stage with Asha Bhosle along with her sisters to receive the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. After receiving the award, PM Modi paid a tribute to the late legendary singer and spoke highly of her contribution to the field of music for over several decades.

Maharashtra | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RpgaAKetnC — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Humbled to join the 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony. https://t.co/p7Za5tmNLd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2022

As per PTI, the family and the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust issued a statement where they asserted that the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar award will be conferred to a single individual every year who made a 'path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the nation, its people and society.'

The first recipient of the award was announced as PM Modi, who regarded the late legendary singer as his elder sister. The statement read, ''We are pleased and honoured to announce that the first awardee is none other than the honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,''

Image: ANI