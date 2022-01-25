PM Modi's Tribute Rings At Neil Nongkynrih's Funeral; Shillong Chamber Choir Shares Letter

Neil Nongkynrih, the celebrated music composer and founder of Shillong Chamber Choir, breathed his last on January 5 at the Reliance Hospital following a brief illness. Many notable personalities from the film industry had then taken to social media to pay him a tribute and remember his profound contribution to music. Prime Miniter Narendra Modi also mourned his death and extended condolences to his family, a letter of which has now been posted.

PM Modi's letter of condolence read out at Neil Nongkynrih's funeral

The official social media handle of the Shillong-based group, Shillong Chamber Choir, shared the letter of condolence by PM Modi. Mourning the loss of the 51-year-old musician, PM Modi extended his deepest condolences. In his letter, he described the late musician as 'eminent composer', 'Pianist par excellence' and an 'outstanding' mentor to Shillong Chamber Choir.' PM Modi also credited the Nongkynrih for transforming the choir group into a globally renowned musical group.

Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi talked about being enthralled by Nongkynrih's 'soul-stirring' performances and believed that his 'versatile genius' and 'creativity' will always be fondly remembered. Notably, the Shilling Chamber Choir had performed at the Republic Summit in 2018 just minutes before PM Modi had taken the stage. He also believed that although the late musician is no longer with the group, his values and memories will continue to stay with them. PM Modi also added that the group members would continue to be inspired by Nongkynrih's excellence and scale new heights with their music. He concluded the letter by offering condolences and prayers to Neil Nongkynrih's family and admirers.

Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022

Sharing the letter on social media, Shillong Chamber Choir informed that it was read out at the late music conductor's funeral. They wrote, ''A letter of condolence from the Prime Minister of India, read out at Uncle Neils funeral - a man whose life made an impact on all who met him and his music. @narendramodi #narendramodi''

More on Shillong Chamber Choir founder, Neil Nongkynrih

Born in Meghalaya, Neil Nongkynrih was an Indian concert pianist. The music conductor, who led the SCC to national fame via the popular reality show India's Got Talent about a decade ago, was admitted to the hospital and died after surgery on Wednesday. He had also made numerous appearances on Republic Media Network, one in particular, was when he performed a rendition of Hum Honge Kamyaab and Sare Jahan Se Accha on September 6, 2019, to mark Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander being sent to the moon.

Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa/ANI