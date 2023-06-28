PM Narendra Modi, Falguni Shah’s Song Abundance In Millets Out, Aims To End World Hunger

Grammy-winning artist Falguni Shah recently unveiled the music video for her latest single Abundance in Millets. It was a collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The song, performed by Falguni and her husband Gaurav Shah was co-written by the couple and PM Modi.

3 things you need to know

The song's aim is to promote millet farming.

2023 is designated as International Year of Millets by UN.

PM Modi wanted to convey a message about ending world hunger.

Falguni Shah expresses excitement about the song

Falguni Shah took to social media and shared the video. The main purpose of the song was to promote millet farming and address global hunger. The singer expressed her enthusiasm to highlight such important topics through her song. She shared that 2023 has been designated as the "International Year of Millets" by the United Nations. The emergence of the important day further underscores the importance of promoting millets as a sustainable and nutritious food source on a global scale.

The video for our single "Abundance in Millets" is out now. A song written and performed with honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi to help farmers grow millets and help end world hunger. @UN declared this year as The International Year of Millets! pic.twitter.com/wKXThL2R5Z — Falu (@FaluMusic) June 28, 2023

Falguni Shah reveals the idea behind the song

In an interview with PTI, Falguni Shah revealed that the idea for the song Abundance in Millets emerged from a meeting with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi following her Grammy win in 2022. The singer revealed that the Prime Minister expressed his desire for a song that could convey a message about ending world hunger, prompting her to suggest a collaborative effort. "It’s one thing to write for him and it’s one thing to write with him. In the middle of the song, you will hear the speech that he has written and narrated in his own voice," she said.

(PM Modi with Falguni Shah | Image: Twitter)

PM Modi himself praised the song upon its audio release. He acknowledged the nutritional benefits and well-being associated with millets, applauding the song's fusion of creativity with the important cause of food security and hunger eradication.