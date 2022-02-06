Poet Yatindra Mishra Calls Demise Of Lata Didi 'the Saddest & Unmelodious Day' For Nation

Remembering legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, poet, singer and personal biographer Yatindra Mishra broke down during an exclusive conversation with Republic TV while expressing utmost distress over the demise of India's nightingale. One of the most celebrated singers passed away on Sunday morning, a day after Saraswati Puja. She was undergoing treatment for post-COVID complications for the past few weeks.

The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday morning after her health turned critical. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized on January 11.

'Biggest loss to the country'

Asserting that she was the personification of the country's prestige, Mishra said: "I am not in a state to say anything. This is the biggest loss to the country. She was the greatest presence in South Asian countries and was also a voice for women," Mishra said.

"It was because of her that females from affluent and decent families pursued singing too. Her presence in the industry emerged right after the glorious freedom struggle of the country," he stressed, adding that he is speaking on behalf of the entire country.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Mishra said, "It is the sadddest and unmelodious day for India."

मेरी सरस्वती

मेरी सुर आराध्या

मेरी रचनात्मकता की सबसे उज्ज्वल उपस्थिति

अपने गंधर्व लोक चलीं गईं



भारत के लिए मनहूस और बेसुरा दिन



लता दीदी, अपनी वेदना लेकर अब किसके पास जाऊं ?

🥲 — Yatindra Mishra/यतीन्द्र मिश्र (@Yatindra76) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi no more

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said: "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19." Her body will be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage.

Mangeshkar's family informed that the veteran singer's body will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 noon to 3 PM and will later be shifted to Shivaji Park. People can pay respects to the singer from 4 PM to 6 PM. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 PM according to state protocol, presided by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Lata Mangeshkar is survived by her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath and a nation that will pay homage to her through each music piece she has created.