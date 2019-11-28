Poets Of The Fall Playlist To Jam To In Your Car On Your Long Drive This Weekend

Poets of the Fall is a Finnish rock band hailing from Helsinki. The group consists of Marko Saaresto in the lead vocals, Jani Snellman, Olli Tukiainen, Markus "Captain" Kaarlonen, Jaska Mäkinen, and Jari Salminen. The rock band is known for their soulful songs with prominence in love ballad and symphonic rock themes. The band is currently touring and is in Barcelona as of yesterday but here we bring you a list of their powerful hits that will move your soul.

ALSO READ | Coldplay: List Of Five Best Music Albums Of The Popular Band

Carnival of Rust

Every rock music fan knows that Carnival of Rust is credited as the best song by Poets of The Fall. The song released in 2006 has every rock music fanatic remember the whole lyrics of the song. The lyrics "Don't walk away, don't walk away

Ooh, when the world is burning...Don't walk away, don't walk away" takes us to the whole circus visuals that the super popular song depicted. All the songs of Poets of the Fall including this make for good karaoke versions due to its strong composition.

Cradled in Love

The song Cradled in Love is a love ballad and the angelic voice of Marko Saaresto makes the song mark its spot as one of the best Poets of The Fall songs of all times. The song was released in 2012 as a part of the album Temple of Thought.

ALSO READ| AMAs 2019: Here Is The List Of The Best Performances At The 2019 American Music Awards

False Kings

The song is full of euphemisms and directs at the unreal image that humans have made for themselves. The deep voice of Marko Saaresto reminds us of Frank Sinatra and her vocals fit perfectly with the vibe of the wise lyrics penned for the song. The song False Kings from the album Ultraviolet was released in 2018.

ALSO READ| Luke Kenny Hints At A Musical Collaboration With Sacred Games Co-star Saif Ali Khan

Love Will Come to You

The Poets of The Fall have named their band quite righteously as there is a special charm when you listen to their songs during the chilling winters. The angelic voice of Marko Saaresto in the song Love Will Come To You will actually make you feel the love and miss your loved one. The song was released in 2014 and is one of the best songs from the album Jealous Gods.

ALSO READ| AMAs 2019: Camila Cabello Drops Her New Music Video Hours Before Performing With Mendes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.