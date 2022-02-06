Last Updated:

'Heartbroken' | Political Leaders Mourn Irreparable Loss Of Lata Mangeshkar; 'Legends Live For Eternity'

Honoring legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Government of India has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Gloria Methri
Legendary singer and Bharat Ratha recipient Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 92 years old. The news has left the country devastated as it grieves the loss of its Queen of Melody. 

Honoring legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Government of India has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half-mast for two days. The veteran singer will also be accorded a state funeral this evening at Shivaji Park in Maharashtra.

Expressing grief over Lata Mangeshkar's death, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the news has left him "heartbroken". Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "With the demise of Lata Didi, a great era came to an end. We have lost our motherly blessings." 

Maharashtra CM's wife, Rashami Thackeray said, "The idea that Lata Didi is not with us is unbearable. After Balasaheb, she was our support." "The departure of my sister, who was always with us in times of happiness and sorrow, has caused a great shock to our family", she said.

Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda, Akhilesh Yadav & Mayawati remember Lata Mangeshkar

Through her soulful music, Lata Mangeshkar has not only impacted the lives of common people but also political leaders across party lines. Soon after the news of the veteran's death became known, condolences poured out throughout the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to India's Nightingale and said that her golden voice will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also said that Lata Mangeshkar's death has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian music industry.

Remembering the Bharat Ratna recipient, BJP President JP Nadda, "Lata Mangeshkar ji, who resides in the heart of every music lover, is heartbroken." He offered condolences to the family members of Lata didi and crores of fans spread across the globe. 

 BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also hailed Lata Mangeshkar as the soul of Indian Music and said that her death was a personal loss for him. 

"I am fortunate to have met Lata Didi in many programs & to seek her blessings.. every time, with a smile & care, she asked me ‘कसा आहेस देवेंद्र? (How are you Devendra?)’. When we didn’t happen to meet, she used to call me to enquire about my well-being just like an elder sister," Fadnavis recalled. 

 

