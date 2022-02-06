Quick links:
Image: Instagram
Legendary singer and Bharat Ratha recipient Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, February 6 after a month-long battle with COVID-19. She was 92 years old. The news has left the country devastated as it grieves the loss of its Queen of Melody.
Honoring legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Government of India has announced 2-day national mourning after her demise at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Union Home Ministry stated that the national flags across govt offices will be at half-mast for two days. The veteran singer will also be accorded a state funeral this evening at Shivaji Park in Maharashtra.
Expressing grief over Lata Mangeshkar's death, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the news has left him "heartbroken". Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "With the demise of Lata Didi, a great era came to an end. We have lost our motherly blessings."
Maharashtra CM's wife, Rashami Thackeray said, "The idea that Lata Didi is not with us is unbearable. After Balasaheb, she was our support." "The departure of my sister, who was always with us in times of happiness and sorrow, has caused a great shock to our family", she said.
Through her soulful music, Lata Mangeshkar has not only impacted the lives of common people but also political leaders across party lines. Soon after the news of the veteran's death became known, condolences poured out throughout the country.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to India's Nightingale and said that her golden voice will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also said that Lata Mangeshkar's death has caused an irreparable loss to the Indian music industry.
Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022
Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.
My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M
भारतीय संगीत की बगिया में सुरों को चुन-चुन कर सजाने वाली सुर साम्राज्ञी सुश्री लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 6, 2022
उनके निधन से भारतीय कला जगत को एक अपूर्णीय क्षति हुई है।
ईश्वर लता जी को श्री चरणों में स्थान दें और इस दुःख की घड़ी में परिजनों को कष्ट सहने का साहस दें। pic.twitter.com/feYZ3hTUuY
Remembering the Bharat Ratna recipient, BJP President JP Nadda, "Lata Mangeshkar ji, who resides in the heart of every music lover, is heartbroken." He offered condolences to the family members of Lata didi and crores of fans spread across the globe.
हर संगीत प्रेमी के हृदय में निवास करने वाली स्वरकोकिला, भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन हृदय विदारक है।यह संपूर्ण कला जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 6, 2022
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने चरणों मे स्थान दें। लता दीदी के परिजनों और विश्वभर में फैले करोड़ों प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदनाएं। ॐ शांति
BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also hailed Lata Mangeshkar as the soul of Indian Music and said that her death was a personal loss for him.
"I am fortunate to have met Lata Didi in many programs & to seek her blessings.. every time, with a smile & care, she asked me ‘कसा आहेस देवेंद्र? (How are you Devendra?)’. When we didn’t happen to meet, she used to call me to enquire about my well-being just like an elder sister," Fadnavis recalled.
By the demise of BharatRatna Lata Didi Mangeshkar, India not only has lost a voice, but the soul of Indian Music.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 6, 2022
God took back its beautiful gift to all of us.
We lost Goddess of Indian Music.
Hard to believe she’s not with us.
We have lost an integral part of our life. pic.twitter.com/DOeZMdx9b1
Some personalities take birth only once in a thousand years. Lata Ji was one such personality. No person in our country is left untouched by her music. Every person has been mesmerised by her voice: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pic.twitter.com/HrDeOHGN93— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
स्वर कोकिला , सुर साम्राज्ञी , कई पुरस्कारों से सम्मानित , मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में जन्मी लता मंगेशकर जी के निधन का समाचार बेहद पीड़ादायक है।— Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) February 6, 2022
आज उनके निधन से संगीत का एक युग समाप्त हो गया।
उनका निधन कला क्षेत्र की ऐसी क्षति है जो कभी पूरी नही हो सकती है। pic.twitter.com/X9HgTm4UsZ
अपनी सुरीली व मनमोहक आवाज़ से लोगों के दिल-दिमाग़ पर कई दशकों तक राज करने वाली लता मंगेशकर के आज निधन की ख़बर अति-दुःखद। गीत-संगीत जगत को अपूर्णीय क्षति। उनके परिवार व समस्त प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत सभी को इस दुःख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 6, 2022
Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her! #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/qk5eFX5qcf— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 6, 2022
ए मेरे वतन के लोगों… जरा याद करो स्वर-वाणी…— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 6, 2022
भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/5mywKuigUy
देश की सबसे मधुर और मीठी आवाज़ नहीं रही।— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 6, 2022
भारत के सुरों की कोकिला, लता मंगेशकर जी को भावभीनी श्रधांजलि।
आपकी आवाज़ सदा गूंजती रहेगी - प्रेम-भक्ति-शौर्य के वो तराने सदा याद आएँगे। pic.twitter.com/VWCu2TRWjT
I express deep grief on the demise of 'Swarkokila' Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji. Her songs connected people all over the world with India, breaking the barriers of language. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the whole nation: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/SntPXaklNp— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.