Pop Duo Aly & AJ Reveal Their Bus Was 'caught In Crossfire' Of Sacramento Mass Shooting

Pop duo sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka, famously known as Aly & AJ, revealed that their bus was 'caught in crossfire' during the grisly Scaremento mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people and left several injured. With top-charting albums like Sanctuary, Insomniatic and more, the duo witnessed the horrifying incident during the first night of their 2022 tour.

According to AP, the mass shooting transpired in the early hours of Sunday in the area of 10th and J Streets. Following the incident, the pop duo took to their social media to express their concern for the victims of the shooting.

Aly & AJ 'caught in crossfire' of Sacramento mass shooting

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Alyson and Amanda Michalka condoled the death of the six people and expressed concern for the 12 survivors. They wrote, ''Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today,'' They also expressed concern for their fans who were present at the venue.

Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento. All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe 🙏 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) April 3, 2022

''We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe'', the pop duo went on to reveal that their bus was caught in the crossfire after which they promptly took shelter. ''Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out,'' their post read.

Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country. — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) April 3, 2022

Concluding their post, the duo wrote, ''A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.''

More on Sacramento mass shooting

According to a CNN report, Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton revealed that the incident took place on 10th and J Streets. As per the Associated Press, Police Chief of California's capital city, Katherine Lester revealed that the perpetrators opened fire on a crowd after a clash broke out. A total of 18 people were hit by the gunfire out of which six died including three men and three women.

The officials are yet to confirm the motives of the perpetrators that led to the violent act. Moreover, their identities are also yet to be unveiled.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Instagram/@alyandaj/AP