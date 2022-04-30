Pop Sensation Taz From Stereo Nation Passes Away; Artists Pay Tribute To The 'icon'

Popular 90’s singer Taz from Stereo Nation passed away on 29th April, his family said in a statement. The pop sensation, whose real name was Tarsem Singh Saini, was reportedly suffering from Hernia. The artist was due to have surgery two years ago but it got postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His condition worsened with time, following which he was taken into a coma. The news about his degenerating health came out earlier in March. However, he was later taken out of the coma, with his family releasing a statement thanking people for their wishes. His demise has sent a lot of fans and fellow artists in a state of grief, as they remember his trailblazing work.

Singer Jassi Sidhu recalled his memories with the 'icon' and hailed him for creating the 'pop bhangra' genre of music. Sharing a picture alongside him, Jassi wrote, "Just heard the heartbreaking news about @tazstereonation. From my 1st ever tour alongside him in 1999 to now was always a gentleman Made pop bhangra that we all hear now decades ago & took it to the masses a pioneer Your legacy lives on in your music my brother Waheguru."

Musician Rishi Rich also credited Taz for inspiring him to create fusion music. Dropping throwback glimpses with the late artist, he stated, "I’m heartbroken My brother Taz. Thank you for everything you did for me. Your album Hit The Deck was one of the main reasons I wanted to produce music, fusion music. You'll always be my inspiration. Love you my brother. Rest In Peace."

I’m heartbroken 💔 My brother Taz. Thank you for everything you did for me . Your album Hit The Deck was one of the main reasons I wanted to produce music , fusion music. You ll always be my inspiration. Love you my brother. Rest In Peace 🙏🏼 @tazstereonation pic.twitter.com/fPphkMvb1z — RISHI RICH (@MusicByRR) April 29, 2022

For the uninitiated, Taz was earlier known as Johnny Zee. He rose to musical success with his album Hit The Deck. His other commendable tracks include Pyar Ho Gaya, Nachenge Saari Raat, and Gallan Gorian.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TAZSTEREONATION)