Pop Singer Tom Grennan Suffers Ruptured Ear, Torn Eardrum After 'unprovoked' Attack In NYC

English pop singer Tom Grennan was reportedly a victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery in New York City following his show in the busy city. The incident has left the singer with a ruptured ear and torn eardrum as well as caused damage to an old wound. Moreover, in light of the situation, the pop singer's show in Washington DC has been postponed.

Addressing the concerned fans, Grennan's team posted two statements on social media to share an update on the actor recovering in the hospital. The singer rose to fame after appearing as the guest vocalist on Chase & Status's All Goes Wrong. Check out the posts below.

Tom Grennan hospitalized after robbery in NYC

Taking to his official social media handle, the 26-year-old singer's team posted a statement to narrate the incident described as an 'unprovoked attack and robbery'. The statement began, ''In the early hours of [Thursday] morning after Tom’s New York show, he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan,'' it continued, ''Tom is currently being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.''

''Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate while doctors assess his ability to continue with his touring,'' the statement further read.

The singer is reportedly signed by John Dawkins of Various Artists Management. Talking about the postponement of the show, another statement read, ''Tom is desperate not to let anyone down, however, we have taken the precautionary decision to postpone the Washington show tomorrow to a later date, with details to follow. We will update on future shows should changes need to be made.'' The management also thanked the fans of the singer for their love and support.

Concerned fans took to Grennan's comment section to express their shock over the news. One user wrote, ''OH God Tom I’m just seeing this! Jesus hope you’re ok. Sending love xx,'' while many sent him their love and support through comments. Another wrote, ''Bruv! My guy i hope you’re okay! Stay positive and ima shout you ♥️ love you man! Stay strong family xxx.''

Image: Instagram/@tom.grennan