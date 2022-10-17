Popular Haitian Musician Mikaben Passes Away After Collapsing On Stage During Paris Gig

Celebrated Haitian musician, Mikaben, passed away at the age of 41 after collapsing on stage during his performance in Paris, France. The artiste, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, reportedly collapsed just as he was exiting the stage and was quickly rushed to be monitored by medical professionals. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mikaben was performing at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena as a guest of the Haitian group Carimi.

Accor Arena confirmed his demise via a statement on social media, revealing that he passed away despite the efforts of the emergency services.

Confirming the news of his death, Accor Arena wrote on Twitter that Mikaben "died after suffering a malaise on stage, despite the efforts of emergency services." Tributes poured in from all across Haiti, including a statement from Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, who mentioned, "I’m shocked by the sudden death of the young and very talented artist Michael Benjamin ‘Mikaben’." He added, "We have lost a major figure in Haitian music.”

Mikaben's wife Vanessa, who's pregnant with their third child, also posted a message thanking fans for their prayers and asked for privacy during this time. “I’m in no condition to talk. I lost my other half and have no words,” she wrote.

Son of famous singer Lionel Benjamin, Mikaben was born in 1981 in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. A well-known singer, writer and producer, Mikaben was a part of several Carimi hits, including Baby I Missed You and Fanm sa Move.