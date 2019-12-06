Popular Qawwalis In Bollywood That Gained A Cult Status In Indian Cinema

Qawwali is a form of Sufi Islamic music originating from the Indian subcontinent. It is notably popular in the Punjab and Sindh regions of Pakistan. Qawwalis are also a popular part of Bollywood. Many traditional rhythms of Qawwali are also reprised in movies. Some of the popular Qawwali’s in Indian cinema are Bhar Do Jholi Meri and Hamhen Toh Loot Lia. Here is a list of few famous filmy Qawwalis.

Hamhen Toh Loot Lia, Ek Hilal

Hamhen Toh Loot Lia is one of the popular old songs from the movie Ek Hilal. This Qawwali is sung by Ismail Azad Qawwal and Party. It has gained a cult status in the following years and is considered one of the evergreen Qawwalis in the Indian cinema.

Tajdar-e-haram

Tajdar-e-Haram is a rendition of the popular qawwali with the same name. The song sung by Atif Aslam is a tribute to Sabri brothers. The original Qawwali is one of the best classics by Sabri brothers. The song was widely loved both in India and Pakistan. It was appreciated by many Indian musicians. It is based on the subject of praising the almighty with the rhythms and lyrics that are well-versed in Urdu.

Also Read| Music Festivals | Music fests and concerts to attend in 2020

Piya Haji Ali

Piya Haji Ali is a song from the movie Fiza. The song is directed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Kadar Ghulam M., A.R.Rahman and Shrinivas. It was written by Miyan Shaukat Ali. The song was widely loved and appreciated by the audience and it is one of the most popular Qawwalis in Bollywood.

Also Read| Michael Jackson's life story to be shown through the perspective of his glove in a musical

Kun Faya Kun

Kun Faya Kun is the song from the movie Rockstar. The song is all about the setup of a holy place praising god with rhythmic prayers. The track is sung by A.R.Rahman, Javed Ali and Mohit Chauhan. The song lyrics are written by Irshaad Kamil. The movie was a hit blockbuster and the song is known to gain a lot of praise from the audience.

Also Read| Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 8 returns; musical nights, adorable moments in store

Bhar Do Jholi Meri

Bhar Do Jholi Meri is the song from the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The song is in the setup of an Islamic holy place where God is praised with rhythmic music. The song is one of the recent Qawwalis in Bollywood and it is widely appreciated. The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office. It was both a critical and commercial success.

Also Read| From 'Senorita' to '7 Rings': YouTube's most watched music videos of 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.