Post Malone Takes A Break From Social Media To Improve His Mental Health; Read Here

Rapper Post Malone has decided to take a break from his social media and to focus on his mental health. The 24-year-old rapper penned down a huge paragraph and stated that he is taking a step back from social media. He stated that with everything that has been going on in the USA, the social media platform would have been a boon. However, he added that he needs to focus on his mental health.

ALSO READ: Post Malone Working On New Album While Under Self-quarantine

Post Malone's Instagram

ALSO READ: Post Malone Working On New Album

In the post, Post Malone wrote that he has been distancing himself from social media and that he had been giving the reins in someone else’s hand. However, he stated that there has been a miss-use of his social media. Post Malone’s lack of social media post-George Floyd's death had allegedly alerted a few of his fans. Hence he added that he stands with George Floyd and with those who are taking a stand.

In the social media post he had shared, Post Malone wrote, ‘A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of heartache in our country and the entire world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak out. Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages. That being said, I see frustrations over the blatant miss-use of my social media. Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not. I would like to apologise for that.’

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello & Post Malones' Producer Andrew Watt Tests Postivie For COVID-19

Post Malone further added that he was heartbroken after he saw George Floyd’s video. He wrote, ‘I watched the video, and when I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so appalled and so heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening.’

Post Malone further added that he stands with people who are making a difference and is even praying for them to be safe. He wrote, ‘I stand with George Floyd. I stand with everyone taking a stand. I stand on the side of love. The officers involved must be held accountable for what they did. This cannot continue to go on. I pray that everyone taking risks and making their voices heard in powerful and impactful ways, stays safe, and knows that they are making a difference. Please take care of yourselves in this time.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: The Undertaker Issues 'All In Challenge' Amid Coronavirus In US; Nominates Post Malone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.