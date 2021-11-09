Singer-music composer Adnan Sami who was honoured with the Padma Shri award on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer received the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind with other dignitaries in attendance. Post the ceremony, the actor, who got an opportunity to interact with PM Modi, made a revelation about the promise he made to the politician.

Adnan took to Twitter and posted a picture with PM Modi where the two can be seen indulging in a lively conversation. In the picture, Adnan can be seen wearing a black sherwani with the Padma Shri brooch pinned on his sherwani. “A beautiful moment with Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji after the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan”, he tweeted alongside the picture. Apart from Adnan Sami, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and others were also recipients of the award from the entertainment industry, among many others.

A beautiful moment with Prime Minister @narendramodi ji after the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/5nHNvWab8G — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 8, 2021

Earlier, during his interaction with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the singer shed light on his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what promise he made to him. Speaking about his conversation with PM Modi, he had a huge smile on his face as he said -

"He (PM Modi) was most affectionate and loving. The first thing he asked was, 'Where's your daughter?' I told him Madina is too young to come, as she is 4-years-old and he told me, 'No, you are underestimating 4-year-olds, these days, they understand everything, you should have brought her here.' I said okay if there's a next time I certainly will."

During the above-said conversation, Adnan Sami was grateful to the fact that PM Modi enquired about his 4-year-old daughter and he promised to bring her along with him for any other event that he is invited to in the future.

The singer, who is often seen sharing quirky pictures of his daughter had earlier shared a snap where he showed how his daughter turned creative while sharing her desire for horse-riding. The little one was seen sitting excitedly on her horse, which was a set-up of pillows arranged on chairs placed opposite to each other, and a horse-like figure on top of her bike, that she rode with the help of a rope. The singer has also earlier dedicated his hit track Tera Chehra to his daughter and wife Roya on a singing reality show.

Adnan Sami has won a number of international awards, including the Nigar Award,[85] the Bolan Academy Award, and the Graduate Award. He was given a special award by UNICEF for the song he wrote for famine-hit Ethiopia as a teenager and a United Nations Peace Medal for a song he wrote and performed for Africa. In 2007, Sami was given a Special Award from the U.K. Parliament (House of Commons) for his 'Outstanding Contribution to Sub-Continental Music.

