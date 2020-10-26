Pradeep Solanki To Once Again Collaborate With Vicky Kajla; Read Details

Renowned social worker-turned-music composer, Pradeep Solanki, has backed many young talents and popular artists. Recently, he shared a few things about his upcoming song with Vicky Kajla, another popular singer. The music composer said that his next project will be in association with his production house Saksham Films.

Pradeep Solanki to collaborate with Vicky Kajla

Pradeep Solanki, who is the owner of Saksham Film and also works as Bollywood Music Producer said that:

“We had the last two songs which were planned to have been shot during last month but due to the COVID pandemic we are now likely to work on them later this year"

For the uninitiated, Pradeep Solanki has also produced Dora 2 and the Haveli track, which has been a success at large. Not just this, the music composer has also got experience in various other fields like acting, storytelling, and much more. Pradeep has given his career a breakthrough with his leadership and ideas. The music composer has always been known for his down-to-earth, humble atitude and never forgets to thank all those people associated with him, every time he got a chance to do so.

About Pradeep's Haryanvi songs

Pradeep has turned a producer for the Haryanvi song named Haveli. The song was sung by the famous Haryanvi singer Vicky Kajla. The lyrics of the song have been written by lyricist Karisma Sharma. Well-known musician Bantu Singhal composed the music and the casting was done by one of the best casting directors, Mr Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

All you need to know about Pradeep Solanki

Pradeep Solanki is a social worker turned producer. He has organised various fashion shows. Pradeep has been featured in the Ditto Magazine for his amazing work. He has produced various songs like Shankar Sahney: Zindagi, Paisa YaPyar MangalGrah, and many more. Back in 2019, he produced the Haryanvi song Dora 2 which went on to become hugely popular. Pradeep has worked with various artists like Tusshar Kapoor, DivyankaTripathi, Govinda, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy, Dharmendra, Neha Dhupia, RannvijaySingh and many more.

(Source: PR Inputs)

