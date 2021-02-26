Pranati Rai Prakash Reveals She Started Composing Songs When She Was 12

Actor-turned-singer Singer Pranati Rai Prakash is all set for the launch of her first ever song. Pranati Rai Prakash proved her acting skills in the web series Manphodganj Ki Binny. She also appeared in Love Aaj Kal 2 and is now ready to make her singing debut with the romantic song Tera Muskurana. The song is sung, written, and composed by actor Pranati Rai Prakash and Rishabh Tiwari, under the banner of "Toabh Music".

Pranati Rai Prakash on her new song

Pranati Rai Prakash opened up on her new song and said, "My new song is called ‘Tera Muskurana’. I have composed and sung my part in the music video. I started composing songs when I was 12 years old with a desire to express my emotions that were complex, larger, and beautiful emotions and I wanted to express them better than just write in my journal. It feels great that I’m finally singing my composition for people to hear. I’m nervous, excited, and content".

Pranati Rai Prakash further added, "I think singing is a great form of expression and the opportunity just came my way. I was asked to compose the Antara of the song and I did that and everyone really liked it and wanted me to sing it. So here it goes. I used to sing a lot in school and have been composing songs since teenage."

On the work front

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash is all set to be featured in the upcoming Alt Balaji series Blackwood in which she is playing the grey character for the first time. Pranati has already finished shooting for her two series that is Cartel and Penthouse. She a huge fan base with her web series Manphodganj Ki Binny where she played the lead character. The actor played the role of Binny Bajpai, who has to make a decision of picking the guy she loves or the guy who loves her. The series also features Annurag Sinha, Atul Srivastava, Alka Kaushal, Fahman Khan, Raquid Arshad and many more.

