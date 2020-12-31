Pranati Rai Prakash To Make Her Debut As A Singer With The Song 'Tera Muskurana'

Model-actor Pranati Rai, who is known for her role in the much-acclaimed web series Mannphodganj Ki Binny, is all set to kick start the new year with a new song titled 'Tera Muskurana'. The actor will be giving her voice for the song by 'Toabh Music'. As quoted by Pranati Rai Prakash’s PR team, the actor reveals, “My latest collaboration with Rishabh Tiwari is for a romantic song, 'Tera Muskurana'. It is a very special track for me because it's the first time I’m singing my composition."

Pranati further added, "It felt great listening to my voice in a song. I was pinching myself!! My previous experiences have been performing in school choirs and musicals, singing my self-composed songs for my friends, or at college fests”. She also went on to recall an incident saying, “I remember singing at Miss India as well. But this was the first time I recorded on a mic and the experience was beautiful. Rishab loved my composition at the first go. I practised with him on the guitar and fine-tuned my part".

About the actor

Pranati Rai Prakash started her journey from Miss India 2015, where she emerged as a semi-finalist and later won the 2016 edition of India's Next Top Model. Prakash has come a long way since then, from making her debut in the movie Family of Thakurganj to playing the lead in Mannphodganj Ki Binny on the OTT platform. Pranati was also part of the blockbuster hit Love Aaj Kal.

The actor also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following on her social media handles. Pranati often goes on to give fans glimpses of her personal and professional like by sharing posts on several social media platforms. The actor recently shared a post with her girl gang where they can be seen striking some stunning poses. Along with the pic, she also wrote, “Just a fun night! ✨❤️”. On seeing this post fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the group looks in the pic. Take a look.

On the professional front, Pranati Rai is currently busy in the shoot for the Alt Balaji upcoming web series titled "Cartel". The actor will be seen sharing screen space alongside Rithwik Dhanjani. Post that, she will also be seen in another thriller web film titled "Penthouse" alongside Arjun Rampal.

