Prasoon Joshi's Lyrics That Are Perfect To Express Your Love

Prasoon Joshi is one of the most renowned lyricists in Bollywood. He is not only a lyricist but also a screenwriter, poet, and marketer. Prasoon Joshi is also the CEO of McCann World group India. Recently, he was also appointed as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification. Some of the famous songs penned down by Prasoon Joshi are from films like Fanaa, Kurbaan, Aarakshan, Satyagraha, Chittagong, Taare Zameen Par and many more. Listed below are some of Prasoon Joshi's most romantic song lyrics:

Prasoon Joshi songs and lyrics that are perfect to express your love

1) Chand Sifarish

This song is from the movie Fanaa. The song is sung by famous singers, Shaan and Kailash Kher. The music is composed by Jatin-Lalit and the lyrics are written by Prasoon Joshi. The lyrics for the song are as follows:

"Subahnallah Subahnallah Subahnallah Subahnallah

Subahnallah Subahnallah Subahnallah Subahnallah

Chand Sifarish Jo Karta Humaari Deta Woh Tumko Bataa

Sharmo Haya Ke Parde Giraake Karni Hai Humko Khata… "

2) Hum Tum

This song is from the film Hum Tum. The song is sung by Alka Yagnik, Babul Supriyo. The music is directed by Jatin-Lalit. The lyrics for the song are written by Prasoon Joshi. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor. The written lyrics for the song are as follows:

"Sanso ko sanso me dalne do zara..Dhimi si dhadkan ko badne do zara...

Lamho ki guzarish hai ye paas aa jaye... Hum hum tum Tum hum tum"

3) Acha Lagta Hai

This song is from the film, Aarakshan. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. The music is directed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics are written by Prasoon Joshi. The written lyrics for the song are as follows:

"Jhatak kar zulf jab tum tauliye se baarishein azaad karti ho

achcha lagta hai

Hila kar honth jab bhi haule haule guftagu ko saaz karti ho

achcha lagta hai.."

