Last Updated:

President Bidya Devi Bhandari Recalls Contribution Of 'genius' Lata Mangeshkar To Nepali Songs

"I am saddened by the news of the demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has also lent her melodious voice to many Nepalese songs," Bhandari tweeted in Nepali language.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Lata Mangeshkar demise

Image: PTI, ANI


Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Sunday recalled the contribution of "genius" Lata Mangeshkar to Nepali songs as she paid her tribute to the legendary Indian singing maestro.

"I am saddened by the news of the demise of famous Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has also lent her melodious voice to many Nepalese songs," Bhandari tweeted in Nepali language.

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to genius Lata Mangeshkar with extraordinary talent," she added.

Dubbed as the 'Nightingale of India', Mangeshkar has lent her voice to many songs in Nepali films, including blockbuster 'Maitighar' which features yesteryear bollywood actress Mala Sinha in the lead role with Nepali actor Chidambar Prasad Lohani.

Tributes also poured in for the singing icon from Nepali citizens on various social media platforms.

Image: PTI, ANI

READ | PM Modi pays final tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park | WATCH
READ | When Lata Mangeshkar sang 'Saare Jahan se Achcha' on 50th year of India's Independence
READ | Lata Mangeshkar accorded full state honour; cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Lata Mangeskhar, Lata Mangeshkar funeral, President Bidya Devi Bhandari
First Published:
COMMENT