President Ram Nath Kovind Condoles Demise Of Santoor Maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said he was sad to learn about the demise of santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and offered condolences to his family

Press Trust Of India
Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said he was sad to learn about the demise of santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and offered condolences to his family, friends and countless fans. The 84-year-old veteran santoor player and music composer died in Mumbai on Tuesday morning following a heart attack.

"Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma’s recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound. He popularized Santoor, the traditional musical instrument from J&K. Sad to learn that his Santoor is now silenced. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans everywhere," Kovind tweeted.

