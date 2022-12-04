Prince Harry Dons Spider-Man Costume; Addresses Kids Of Deceased Military Veterans

Prince Harry unleashed his superhero avatar, dressed in a Spider-Man costume to deliver a special message to the kids whose parents died while serving in the British Armed Forces. The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, an organization that provides assistance to bereaved military children. Harry stated that while the Holiday season is a time when one ardently misses their loved ones, they shouldn't feel guilty about having fun without them. Further wishing the kids Merry Christmas, Harry urged them to go out there and have the best time.

The organisation's annual holiday party theme was "Heroes and Villains", which explains Harry's superhero avatar. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly, and that’s OK, but at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents,” Harry mentioned in the video.

He continued, "But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with this Scotty’s Little Soldiers community.” Harry eventually lifted his mask and said, "So, go out there, have the best time and Merry Christmas." Take a look.

The Duke's video received an overwhelming response from the children who participated in the charity event. According to Page Six, 12-year-old Emily Reynolds, who lost her dad, Sergeant Antony Reynolds when she was 7, said, "It’s cool that someone who’s been through the same experience as us is thinking about us. He’s not just someone who’s trying to be sympathetic, he actually knows what it’s like to grow up without your parent."

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex lost his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12. She died in a car crash.

