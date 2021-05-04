Prince's 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' Gets New Edit With More Focus On His Solo

Legendary American popstar Prince had countless iconic moments throughout his career. His performance at George Harrison's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction is one such moment that fans still remember. Prince's performance of The Beatles classic While My Guitar Gently Weeps, in 2004, recently got a new edit by director Joel Gallen, who also produced the original broadcast.

Prince's While My Guitar Gently Weeps' new edit

Joel Gallen recently dropped the newly edited video of Prince's While My Guitar Gently Weeps performance on YouTube. He made all necessary edits and focused more on Prince and his performance. In the caption, he wrote, "17 years after this stunning performance by Prince, I finally had the chance to go in and re-edit it slightly - since there were several shots that were bothering me. I got rid of all the dissolves and made them all cuts, and added lots more close-ups of Prince during his solo. I think it's better now. Let me know what you think. Joel." Prince performed with Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynn, and Harrison's son Dhani Harrison.

The Beatles' While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles' lead guitarist, George Harrison, wrote the song While My Guitar Gently Weeps in 1968 for their double album The White Album. Through the song, Harrison conveyed his dismay which he referred to as, "the love there that's sleeping". The song also served as a comment on the Beatles' disharmony after their return from India in 1968.

Harrison died in November 2001. The induction ceremony of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame included a memorial performance for George from Prince, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynn, Steve Winwood, and his son Dhani. Although Prince's performance has now become iconic, he was not even performing for the first three minutes in the song. The limelight fell on him afterwards as he joined the others with a flamboyant guitar solo. At the end of the performance, Prince tossed his guitar in the air that never came back.

Promo Image Source: JAGtenthplanet's YouTube