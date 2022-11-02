Prior To His India Concert, DJ Snake Says His Return Will Be This Year's Biggest Highlight

DJ Snake aka William Sami Étienne Grigahcine is all set for his six-city India tour with Sunburn Arena. Eager to be back in the country, the artiste recently stated that his India tour will be one of the 'biggest highlights' of this year.

The hitmaker behind songs like Taki Taki, Disco Maghreb, Magenta Rithm and more will be performing in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai from November 18 to November 27th.

According to Newsvoir, DJ Snake said, "My Indian fans are amazing and show me so much love. The connection is like magic, and the love is real. I can't wait to be back in India and performing for audiences across the country, once again."

As per a report by Rolling Stones, the first city on the list is Ahmedabad, followed by a performance in Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. The artiste will then travel to Pune, Mumbai and finally Bengaluru for the concert. Tickets are already live and the price range starts from Rs 999 onwards.

"I am excited to be coming back to India. When I visited India during Holi 2019 and Sunburn Goa 2019, the energy and vibe were so upbeat and positive everywhere. It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area," said the EDM artist in a conversation with the publication.

Snake also headed to his Instagram handle and announced the same as he uploaded a video and wrote, "India, I am back. Tickets are on sale on Monday, August 22nd." Watch the video here:

DJ Snake India tour dates and cities

Ahmedabad – Nov. 18

Delhi NCR – Nov. 19

Hyderabad – Nov. 20

Pune – Nov. 25

Mumbai – Nov. 26

Bengaluru – Nov. 27

Recently, DJ Snake created history by selling out the Parc des Princes, a 63,000-seat stadium that is home to Paris Saint-Germain, the top soccer team in the world. Michael Jackson and Prince were the two performers who have previously appeared at this iconic arena. The first electronic performer to play there was DJ Snake.

Image: Instagram/@djsnake